RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,866,000 after buying an additional 58,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 813,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 759,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC boosted its position in RLI by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 674,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,570,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,205.05. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.35 per share, for a total transaction of $356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,206.50. This represents a 3.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 in the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

