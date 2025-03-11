Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,112,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Range Resources by 1,071.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

