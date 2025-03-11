Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,071 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 398,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.