Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.29, for a total transaction of $2,782,836.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,780,588.66. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,491. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $188.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

