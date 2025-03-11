Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

OSK stock opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

