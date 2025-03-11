M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,124,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,894,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,201,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,487,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,676,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 929,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,046,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $55.14.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

