M&T Bank Corp Has $1.21 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,745.15. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. This represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,244 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $221.53 and a 1 year high of $417.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

