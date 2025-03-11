Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

