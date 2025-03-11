Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.45%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

