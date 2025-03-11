Keybank National Association OH Has $411,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

SCHG stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.