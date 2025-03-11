Keybank National Association OH Has $384,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,059,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,972 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

