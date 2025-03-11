Keybank National Association OH Has $346,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,694,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,435,000 after purchasing an additional 280,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 984,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 331,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

