Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

