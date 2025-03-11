Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in eBay were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,040.40. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

