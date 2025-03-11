Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,663,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,753,000 after acquiring an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.9 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.45 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.