Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

