Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

FRT stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

