DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DaVita by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DaVita by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $151.72 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

