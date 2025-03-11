Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,648 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $85,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.73 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,622 shares of company stock worth $1,993,880 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

