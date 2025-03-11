Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,999 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,347,522 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 61,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $75,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. The trade was a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Airlines Group to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.