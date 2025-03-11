Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $86,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

UFPI opened at $108.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

