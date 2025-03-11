Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.54 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $88,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC started coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of AES opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

