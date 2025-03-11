Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $87.90 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $87,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Okta by 1,150.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 415,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 382,190 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after purchasing an additional 322,201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Okta by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,074 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

