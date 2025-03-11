Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,616 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,191,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $82,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 289,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.