Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,467 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $81,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,140,000 after purchasing an additional 333,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 369,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $58,414,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

SSD opened at $163.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.97 and a 52 week high of $210.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.14.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.