BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

