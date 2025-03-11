Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,250 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avnet by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

