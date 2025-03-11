Atria Investments Inc Purchases 658 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in US Foods by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 121.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 3,175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Melius began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Stock Down 3.1 %

US Foods stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.