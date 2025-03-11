Atria Investments Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

