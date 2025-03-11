Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $268.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

