Assetmark Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Crown Castle by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,854,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 221.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

