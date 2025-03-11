Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.