Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,896,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,729,000 after acquiring an additional 121,465 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 20.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after acquiring an additional 264,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Penumbra by 7.2% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 795,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Penumbra by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total value of $17,469,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,069.84. This trade represents a 79.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,054,293 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.64.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average is $236.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

