Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5,130.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 374,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,554,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of UEC opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

