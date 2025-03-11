Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132,189 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 1,522,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 472,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 71,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.74.

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

