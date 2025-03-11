Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $124,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COUR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
