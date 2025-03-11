Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $84,000 in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 8.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 480,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 77.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 3.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 18.96%.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
