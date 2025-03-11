Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $42,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price target (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.06%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

