Aigen Investment Management LP Has $84,000 Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 16.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $105,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BigCommerce news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BigCommerce

BigCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.13. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.