Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.