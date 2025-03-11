Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,904,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,688,000 after acquiring an additional 226,238 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,519,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after buying an additional 5,283,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 14,512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,083,882 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 13,063,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 552,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambev by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 0.7 %

ABEV opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.