Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,301 Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLA. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

