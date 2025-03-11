Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,943 OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath acquired 64,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,690.95. The trade was a 20.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $224,800.55. The trade was a 204.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 190,284 shares of company stock worth $600,348. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OSUR opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of -0.02.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

