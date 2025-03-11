Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 4,760 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,023 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Castellan Group acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $573.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.52. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4.36%.

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.