13,332 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 1,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

