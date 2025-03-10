Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vontier by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 12.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VNT

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.