US Bancorp DE Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 271.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,924 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,658,000. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 550.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $56.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $917.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

