Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.32. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Traeger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 145,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 724.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 226,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

