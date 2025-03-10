Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of CorMedix worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 169,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 180,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 1,398.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRMD. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $10.71 on Monday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.85 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.53.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

