Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 421,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $99.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $93.54 and a 1 year high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

